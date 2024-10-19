ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 26% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $203.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00110030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

