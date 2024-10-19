ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.68 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $25.33 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00107007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

