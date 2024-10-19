ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $5.74. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 70,452 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 208.37% and a negative net margin of 112.11%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

