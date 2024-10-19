ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $94,441,185.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $3,145,832.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,441,185.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $240.00. 766,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,461. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

