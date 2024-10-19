Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVNC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $554.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

