RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

