RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Edward T. Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
RH Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of RH stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 208.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.24.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RH
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.