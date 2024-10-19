RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Edward T. Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RH Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 208.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.24.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of RH by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in RH by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

