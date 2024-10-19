Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $41.99 million and $338,878.96 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,122,734 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

