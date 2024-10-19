Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 844 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

