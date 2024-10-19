Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 439,155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

