Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

