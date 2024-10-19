Roger Chen Sells 1,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00.

GDDY stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

