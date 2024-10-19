Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.89 and last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 9938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.