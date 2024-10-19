RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,005.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,529.45.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,279.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $149,606.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $153,045.45.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. RxSight's revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RxSight by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

