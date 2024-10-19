RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $155,529.45 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,529.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,102.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,279.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $149,606.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $153,045.45.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RXST traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. 363,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,295. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 279.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

