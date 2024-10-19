Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 38.83 and a quick ratio of 38.83.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 108.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

