Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys 7,314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.