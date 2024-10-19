Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $107.22.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.