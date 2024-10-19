Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Invests $576,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.