Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IJT opened at $140.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
