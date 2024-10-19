Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $140.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.