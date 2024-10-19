Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $197.24 and last traded at $197.24. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.47.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $926.47 million for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

