Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Trading Down 64.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) were down 64.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 3,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,875,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £343.88 million, a PE ratio of -2,625.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Savannah Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the southeast Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in southeast Nigeria.

