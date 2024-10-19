Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 357.2% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $108,145,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.94. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.