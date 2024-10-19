Schubert & Co Buys Shares of 19,432 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 69.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AES by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $1,724,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,387. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.