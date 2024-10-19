Schubert & Co Makes New $615,000 Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Radian Group makes up about 0.4% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 352.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,174.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $35.32. 1,254,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,754. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

