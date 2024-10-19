Schubert & Co Purchases 2,207 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.5% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.81. 467,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,230. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

