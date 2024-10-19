Schubert & Co Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,083. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $194.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

