Schubert & Co Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 13,670,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883,323. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.