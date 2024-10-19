Scott Edward Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 583,998 shares in the company, valued at $875,997. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $190.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.59. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 266,313 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 342,413 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLAYSTUDIOS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.