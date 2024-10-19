Scroll Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Scroll has a market cap of $249.16 million and $3.61 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Scroll token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00001921 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000104 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.94 or 0.00250404 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.29215022 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,591,786.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

