Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $36.73. Sealed Air shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 68,880 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 38.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,136,000 after buying an additional 1,136,985 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,475,000 after acquiring an additional 479,675 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.