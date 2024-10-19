Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and traded as low as $8.85. Secom shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 37,035 shares trading hands.

Secom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.