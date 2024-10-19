Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.1 %

IRS opened at $12.43 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

