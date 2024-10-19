Seele-N One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,184.37 or 0.99988362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006360 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041195 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

