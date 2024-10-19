SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($84.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.