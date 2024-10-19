SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by Wedbush to Strong-Buy

Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on S. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,299,274.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,850 shares of company stock worth $11,034,964. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

