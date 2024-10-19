Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.02 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 81.83 ($1.07). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.06), with a volume of 414,015 shares trading hands.

Severfield Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of £250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,668.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

