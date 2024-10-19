Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.16 and traded as low as $19.86. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 265,854 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

