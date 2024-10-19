Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.45) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 677 ($8.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 561 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 816 ($10.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 615.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 680.57. The stock has a market cap of £649.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,231.25 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 623 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,050.09). Insiders bought a total of 17,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,914 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

