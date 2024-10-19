Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.