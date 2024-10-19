Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells C$10,515.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Hoyles sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.01, for a total value of C$10,515.00.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 6.8 %

TSE:SVM opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.14.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Eight Capital upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

