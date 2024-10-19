Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Guggenheim upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Sirius XM stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,719,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,541,245.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,205.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 417,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

