Slow Capital Inc. Invests $531,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.