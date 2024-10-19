Slow Capital Inc. Invests $531,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
