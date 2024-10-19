Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 831 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 224,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.