Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

