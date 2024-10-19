Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading 1.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. 14,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 148,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 227.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

