Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLS. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 5.37. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

