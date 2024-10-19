Songbird (SGB) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Songbird token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $92.00 million and $307,218.73 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,928,175 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

