Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.04 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 11562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

