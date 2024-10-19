Sovryn Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.59 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovryn has a market cap of $8.59 million and $48,419.50 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,941,041.34841533 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.47772585 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $63,531.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

